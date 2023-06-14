Trump Stops by Miami Restaurant for Food and Prayers After Pleading Not Guilty

After entering a not-guilty plea to 37 federal charges in Miami for his handling of classified documents, former President Donald Trump pulled up to the Versailles restaurant and created a scene by posing with supporters and staff, and requesting prayers.

Additional events at Versailles included giving thumbs up to the crowd, receiving a Happy Birthday singing tribute as he turns 77 on Wednesday, and buying food for everyone in attendance.

The Hill notes the importance of Florida for both its Cuban-American population and the support of the state to rival candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

I was just thrown out of the Versailles bakery in Miami for asking President Trump if he was ready to go to jail. A man screamed ‘stupid bitch’ in my face while others said I was a ‘traitor’ #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/pY14fsJXGE — Sophie Alexander (@SophieAlex1) June 13, 2023

Jake Tapper asks the CNN control room to stop running footage of Trump visiting a Miami cafe right after his arraignment.



"I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle and into a campaign ad. That is enough of that. We’ve seen it already." pic.twitter.com/ivjTf5m2JV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 13, 2023

President Trump stops by Miami cafe after being released from Federal custody, tells people he’s buying their food, and customers ask to pray over him



In this battle of good vs. evil, prayer is what we need b/c it works



Goodness will win in the end!

pic.twitter.com/Ou8PspVinz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 13, 2023

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on all 37 charges in his federal indictment. Trump is accused of transferring classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort and working in conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump was arrested by deputy US Marshals and entered into a booking process along with his co-defendant Walt Nauta. Trump received electronic fingerprints but did not take a mugshot. Nauta arrived in a separate vehicle.

“Today is not about Donald J. Trump, who is defiant,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in a news conference. “It is not about the Republican Party. It is not about the 2024 election. It is about the destruction of the long-standing American principles that have set this country apart for so long.”

She added, “What is being done to President Trump should terrify all citizens of this country. This is not our America.”

The arraignment took 10 minutes, and according to CNN, Trump was deemed not “a flight risk” and headed back to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to deliver remarks.

This indictment is the second for Trump in 2023. Earlier this year, a Manhattan grand jury charged Trump over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.