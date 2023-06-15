Boosie Badazz found himself back in handcuffs. The Louisiana legend and VLAD TV artist in residency was arrested by federal agents after his San Diego gun case was dismissed.

According to TMZ, as Boosie was leaving the courtroom for his gun case, federal agents grabbed him for an arrest. Details on the reason are currently unavailable.

The arrest last month in San Diego had Boosie accused of four crimes: being a felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a weapon while operating a motor vehicle, having ammunition on one’s person while forbidden, and being an unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

Advertisement

Following the arrest, Boosie appeared at a Phantom Lounge and Nightclub, where he encouraged the crowd to express their discontent towards the San Diego Police by shouting, “F**k San Diego Police!” The audience enthusiastically joined in. Boosie then further expressed his sentiments by stating, “B***hes. Suck my d**k, you b***hes.”

On Monday (May 15), Boosie pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Boosie was arrested during a traffic stop on May 6 on Market Street in the Chollas View neighborhood. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, two guns were inside the vehicle with Boosie.