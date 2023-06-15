According to several reports, 16-year-old basketball star in Los Angeles was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of a nightclub in L.A.

Quincy Reese Jr. was gunned down outside of the 77 Lounge nightclub around midnight. after being dropped off to attend a birthday party with his teammates.

Quincy’s best friend, Chris Halton, retold the series of events, saying that Quincy was hit by the initial gunshots that sent the crowd outside of the venue to run for cover. Chris says that he didn’t see Reese get shot, but instead noticed that he wasn’t nearby after the crowd dispersed from the lounge.

There has been no conformation behind the shooting’s motive, but Halton says that the shooter(s) “were just trigger happy” and Reese was not the intended target.

According to his basketball coach, Reese was being scouted by at least 50 colleges with a 3.4 GPA. In addition to putting up buckets for Crenshaw High, Reese played baseball and ran cross country for the school.

So far, there have been no arrests and no suspects in the shooting.