Doja Cat Announces New Single “Attention” for This Friday

Doja Cat is ready to bring fans into her new era. Hitting Twitter, Doja Cat announced her new single “Attention” for this Friday.

Doja Cat shared the cover art on Twitter, noting it’s a placeholder for the official release. In a follow-up message, Doja Cat dropped a trailer for the single’s music video on Twitter.

Fans believe “Attention” will be the introduction to the rapper and pop star’s fourth studio album.

