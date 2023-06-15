Gunna is ready to deliver new music, announcing his first post-jail project, A Gift & A Curse, for release this Friday.

The new project comes after a new single in “Bread & Butter,” where Gunna combats snitch allegations.

Gunna also reveals he was misled by the lawyers and district attorney:

Advertisement

“Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky shit, I fell for it

On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”

But the real eyebrow-raising bars come at the end, seemingly shading Lil Baby, specifically a bar about “you in business with a rat.” The line can be connected to recent headlines involving Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas.