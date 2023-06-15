Made in America 2023 Headlined by SZA and Lizzo, to Feature Special Joint Set from Mase and Cam’ron

The highly anticipated MADE IN AMERICA festival is returning triumphantly to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, promising an unforgettable experience with an extraordinary lineup. Since its inception, this festival has become a Labor Day weekend staple, attracting renowned artists and emerging talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

With its strong community focus, the Made In America festival has significantly impacted Philadelphia’s economy, contributing over $180 million since its two-day debut in 2012. This year, the festival will host Cause Village again, a platform dedicated to promoting and supporting various organizations tackling vital causes such as education, voter registration, animal welfare, LGBTQIA+ rights, arts and culture, social justice, and mental health.

Among the partners for Made In America 2023 are D’USSE, HUD, the United States Virgin Islands, and White Claw.

The full lineup for the festival is truly star-studded, with headliners SZA and Lizzo gracing the stage. Joining them are Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate. A special joint set by Mase and Cam’ron is also set to captivate the audience.

The festival will occur on Saturday, September 2, 2023, and Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now at www.madeinamericafest.com.