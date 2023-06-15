Metro Boomin is continuing to tease his forthcoming project with Future. While at his Heroes and VIllains pop-up in New York City, Metro Boomin was asked about his upcoming album with Future, and Complex got an answer.

“The ultimate album right now is about to be the one with me and Future,” Metro said. “Now that Spider-Man is out and people are loving and resonating with it, my focus can go to what me and Pluto got coming out. I’m not doing anything until that gets done.”

He added, “It’s tunnel vision on that one because I was spreading myself thin between Heroes & Villains, Spider-Man, Coachella, and still shooting videos for Heroes. But now the focus is on this album and we’ve been working.”

After a 10+ year journey it was surreal to perform @coachella in front of 20k+ with my brother @1future 🦅🦅🦅 Metro Pluto album otw🔥🔥🔥🔥#TROCHELLA pic.twitter.com/9E6fj32TGb — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 18, 2023

Metro Boomin’ hinted at a collaboration album with Future once, then he doubled down on it. Teasing the album in his Instagram recap of Coachella.