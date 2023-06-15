Two years ago Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight outside his favorite cookie shop. Now a person of interest in the case has also been killed.

According to multiple reports Josh Taylor aka CEO Teezy has been killed in Memphis’ Orange Mound Neighborhood. CEO Teezy has never been charged with the murder of Young Dolph.- One of the men accused in Young Dolph’s murder pleaded guilty in his court hearing on Friday morning. Jermarcus Johnson, 26, is accused as an accessory after the fact of conspiring to murder Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Johnson is one of four men charged in the case.

He admitted to assisting his brother Justin Johnson in the days after the rapper was killed by taking possession of Justin Johnson’s cell phone and car, so authorities would think Justin was not in Memphis.

While Johnson had no role in Dolph’s killing he was accused of helping alleged shooters Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith after they did the deed.

Justin Johnson and Smith have yet to go to trial.

