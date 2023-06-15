Gangsta Boo‘s untimely passing at the top of the year shocked hip hop fans everywhere. Following her appearance on Celebrity Marriage Boot Camp—many were concerned about her well being. Now the cause of death has been revealed six months after her sudden passing.

Action News 5 reports that the Memphis rapper’s death was ruled an accidental overdose per an autopsy report that was released on Wednesday.

The report claimed she overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol (alcohol).

Gangsta Boo (real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 43. She was discovered unresponsive at her mother’s home in Memphis and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following her death, Gangsta Boo’s mother issued a statement about her daughter’s untimely demise.

“The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell,” she told FOX 13 Memphis at the time. “The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one.”

Earlier this year, it was announced a posthumous Gangsta Boo album will be released on August 7 on what would have been the rapper’s 44th birthday.