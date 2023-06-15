Sukihana Deactivates Twitter After YK Osiris Forces a Kiss on Her: ‘I Just Want To Go Away for Awhile’

Sukihana Deactivates Twitter After YK Osiris Forces a Kiss on Her: ‘I Just Want To Go Away for Awhile’

Sukihana is speaking out after the Internet highlights YK Osiris sexually assaulted her at The Crew League when he forcefully kissed her.

In a clip that hit online, Osiris hovers over Sukihana, placing his hands on her shoulders. Already seemingly uncomfortable, Osiris then leans in and forces a kiss on her. Sukihana could dodge the first attempt and yell before he kisses her the second time.

He would then laugh with nearby friends, and Sukihana appears to remain a level of discomfort.

Advertisement

Sukihana tweeted after the incident. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

In a second tweet, she wrote: “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself”

TMZ notes YK Osiris and Sukihana did not know each other at all before the incident.