Renowned R&B artist Tank wowed audiences at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert with his soulful voice and undeniable talent. Following the success of his latest album, “R&B Money,” and an impressive streak of seven #1 hits, Tank delivered a captivating performance, leaving fans craving more.

Coming off being the supporting singer for Babyface, Tank brings along Luke James, Brooke Valentine, and Lonny Bereal as his unit. You can see the full set below.