Chart-topping rapper Wiz Khalifa has surprised fans with the release of his latest mixtape, See Ya. Packed with captivating production from Quadwoofer Bangz, ID Labs, Lex Luger, and Iamsu!, the mixtape arrives just in time to kick off the summer season. To accompany the release, Wiz also unveiled the visualizer for his track “Close Frame.”

Fresh off his recent track, “Peace and Love,” Wiz Khalifa recently concluded his highly successful The Good Trip Tour, which featured a remarkable feat of performing seven shows in seven days. The tour saw Wiz share the stage with acclaimed artists such as Joey Bada$$, Berner, Smoke Dza, and Chevy Woods, leaving fans in awe of his energetic and electrifying performances.

Looking ahead, Wiz Khalifa has an exciting lineup of events planned. He will join forces with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama, for the much-anticipated High School Reunion Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour encompasses a massive 33-city trek and is set to kick off on Friday, July 7.

Advertisement

With his surprise mixtape release and the High School Reunion Tour announcement, Wiz Khalifa continues to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to delivering new music and thrilling live performances. Fans can now enjoy the infectious beats and lyrics of “See Ya” while eagerly anticipating the upcoming tour that promises to be a must-see event.

Don’t miss out on Wiz Khalifa’s latest mixtape, “See Ya,” and stay tuned for an unforgettable experience as he hits the road for the High School Reunion Tour.

The High School Reunion Tour Dates

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri July 14 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena^

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jul 19 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center^

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre