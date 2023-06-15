YK Osiris Offers ‘Sincerest Apology’ to Sukihana, Claims He Was Trying to be ‘Playful’

YK Osiris has apologized for forcing himself on Sukihana and kissing her at an event in Atlanta. YK Osiris shared the message on Instagram.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior.”

He added, “I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

Sukihana is speaking out after the Internet highlights YK Osiris sexually assaulted her at The Crew League when he forcefully kissed her.

In a clip that hit online, Osiris hovers over Sukihana, placing his hands on her shoulders. Already seemingly uncomfortable, Osiris then leans in and forces a kiss on her. Sukihana could dodge the first attempt and yell before he kisses her the second time.

He would then laugh with nearby friends, and Sukihana appears to remain a level of discomfort.

Sukihana tweeted after the incident. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

In a second tweet, she wrote: “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself”

TMZ notes YK Osiris and Sukihana did not know each other at all before the incident.