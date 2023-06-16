BET has announced the first run of performers for the 2023 BET Awards. The show will air on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET/T. The show is billed as a “Non-stop Hip Hop Party” celebrating 50 years of the genre.

Announces for the show are 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. BET aims to cover all areas of HIp-Hop throughout history.

Additional performers include Coco Jones, GloRilla, Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region. From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact,” said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture. Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop’s rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future.”