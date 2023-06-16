As previously reported, Boosie Badazz was arrested by federal agents earlier this week following the dismissal of his gun case in San Diego and it has now been confirmed that Boosie has been hit with multiple gun charges in lieu of his federal arrest.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence hatch Jr., is facing severa lgun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and transporting firearms across interstate highways. Currently, he is being denied bond and has his next court date set for June 20.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office dropped his gun possession case on Wednesday, but arrested outside of the courtroom immediately upon his San Diego case’s dismissal.

