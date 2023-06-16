Coco Jones is celebrating a remarkable year of achievements. Her hit single “ICU” has been certified Gold by the RIAA and has soared to the top spot on both the Mediabase and Billboard Mainstream Urban Charts.

Having already received nominations for prestigious awards such as BET and BET Soul Train, as well as winning the NAACP Image Award for “Best New Artist,” Coco’s success continues to grow. She has now earned three nominations for the upcoming 2023 BET Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Female R&B/Pop, and Best Actress. Excitingly, Coco was among the first group of performers announced for the BET Awards, which will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25th.

Adding to her accomplishments, Coco has released a captivating performance video for “Crazy For Me,” a standout track from her debut EP titled WHAT I DIDN’T TELL YOU. The video showcases Coco’s exceptional talent and further solidifies her position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

You can see the new Live Performance video below.