We are officially in a new era for Doja Cat as she has released her new single and video, “Attention.”

In the single, Doja Cat has a lot to say. What will catch ears, especially those of the Barbz, is Doja addressing comparison to Nicki Minaj:

“Just let me flex, bruh, just let me pop shit?

Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit’

I never gave a F, go stir the pot, bitch

I got your head all in the dirt just like a ostrich.”

Other topics include dealing with online critics, her transformation, and more.

Advertisement

The single comes with a new video, showing Doja cruising through the streets of pandemonium, but she never loses her cool. Artistically, Doja’s silhouette flashes in the bulbs of the cameras flashing as the mouths of the screaming fans become distorted.

You can hear the single and see the new video below.