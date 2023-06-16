French Montana Teams with ‘Informed Immigrant’ for Call to Action to Increase Support for Undocumented Individuals in the U.S.

French Montana has partnered with Informed Immigrant, an organization supporting undocumented individuals and families in the United States, to launch a call to action. Montana, who emigrated from Morocco to New York City at age thirteen and was undocumented until five years ago, understands the challenges faced by this community firsthand. Having dreamed of becoming a basketball star, he discovered his lack of documentation when applying for college.

Montana became a U.S. citizen in 2018, but he vividly remembers his arduous process to achieve that status. Empathizing with others facing similar hurdles, he stands with Informed Immigrant in their mission to provide essential resources, including legal support, mental health resources, and other services, to undocumented individuals and families. Informed Immigrant serves as a vital platform, offering up-to-date information and access to over 1,000 organizations for the undocumented immigrant community.

In addition to his advocacy work, Montana will premiere his life story, titled FOR KHADIJA, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film follows his journey from being raised by a single mother in the Bronx after their father abandoned them and left them in poverty to becoming a multi-platinum recording artist. It showcases the unique immigrant experience of his family, his unwavering perseverance, and his mother’s unwavering faith in pursuit of the American dream.

French Montana’s call to action and partnership with Informed Immigrant highlight the importance of supporting and empowering undocumented individuals and families. Through his music, activism, and forthcoming film, Montana inspires others and sheds light on the challenges immigrant communities face.