Gucci Mane is back with a new banger, teaming with Lil Baby for the single “Bluffin.” The new release includes a video of the two taking on Las Vegas. Appearing on a rooftop, Lil Baby kicks off the bars in a swing chair, iced out. Before handing it to Prada framed Guwop for bars. Included in the video are clips of a fight night in Vegas.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Gucci Mane details the new single.

“Honestly, I feel like it’s time for people to start hearing more from me as far as game and advice and my opinion on stuff,” Gucci Mane said. “So I feel like now when I do, do a verse with somebody like Baby, who the kids look up to and listen to, I try to put some game on them instead of just rapping. As far as being an artist, I feel like it’s a step forward because I’m confident in the verse. I feel like it is exactly how I was feeling at the time.

“Whenever I get my point across like that, I’m pleased, which don’t always happen. But I feel like on that, it get off just what kind of mood I’ve been in the last couple of months.”

Gucci Mane is also preparing his new album, Breath of Fresh Air. There is currently not a date