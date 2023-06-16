Gunna is officially back, dropping off his new project, A Gift & A Curse. With a ton of hype surrounding the YSL Rico Case, whether or not Gunna is a snitch, the quality of the music, and just people seeing what the rapper has to say, could this album be the first to top Billboard for Hip-Hop this year?

The new release has no features. Just Gunna and beats. The release follows “Bread & Butter,” where Gunna dropped off messages to those who think he snitched on Young Thug and more.

On A Gift & A Curse, Gunna once again addresses snitching accusations. On the single “I Was Just Thinking,” Gunna salutes and expresses sympathy for Young Thug.

Advertisement

“That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone

Only I done cried, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)

And you know my mind, you done watched that nigga grow

Know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk

Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told.” – Gunna on “I Was Just Thinking”

Overall, the album is 15 tracks long, clocking in at 45 minutes. You can press play on the release below.