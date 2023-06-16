Amazon’s live radio app, Amp, has exciting news for music and entertainment enthusiasts. They have announced the launch of a new weekday show called The Daily Drop, hosted by the dynamic multimedia personality Jason Lee. Starting from June 26, fans can catch the show live on Amp every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT.

Dubbed the ultimate destination for real-time scoops, celebrity gossip, and the latest in hip-hop and entertainment, The Daily Drop aims to provide an unfiltered and interactive experience. Jason Lee, known for his role as the founder and personality behind the popular entertainment media brand Hollywood Unlocked, will bring his insider access and captivating presence to Amp listeners daily.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Amp and explore connecting directly with my community through the interactive capabilities of the app. Fans can expect a real-time, unfiltered mix of what they know and love about me and Hollywood Unlocked Monday through Friday. These honest and hilarious conversations about and with your favorite celebs, as well as my tea-spilling tirades will have you falling out of your seat!” said Jason Lee.

Listeners can look forward to connecting with Lee live during the show. They can comment in the chat or even request to call in, making it an engaging and immersive experience. Lee will share the latest news, spilling exclusive scoops and inviting his celebrity friends to join the conversation. From discussing music to life and the current cultural landscape, “The Daily Drop” promises to keep listeners informed and entertained.

With the launch of this exciting new show, Amp continues to establish itself as a platform for music and entertainment lovers to stay up-to-date with the hottest trends and happenings. Whether you’re a hip-hop fan, interested in celebrity gossip, or enjoy engaging in discussions, The Daily Drop on Amp is set to become a must-listen show starting June 26.