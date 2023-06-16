Washington, D.C. has a rising star in the rap scene, and his name is JG Riff. The DMV-bred emcee is solidifying his position as one of the city’s top rappers with the release of his new 16-track LP. This project marks the first collaboration between Riff and United Masters, a distribution platform led by industry titan Steve Stoute.

The LP showcases JG Riff’s unique ability to convey his real-life experiences like never before. His raspy yet authoritative voice blends seamlessly with his smooth delivery, creating a captivating listening experience. With a mix of hard-hitting flows and radio-friendly melodies, Riff has crafted a collection of songs that cater to a diverse audience.

Following the success of his Lyrical Lemonade-approved music video for “Gangsta Music,” the young veteran from the District has continued his momentum. The release of his latest project further expands his already impressive catalog. Partnering with United Masters has opened doors for JG Riff, enabling him to reach a wider fan base. Tracks like “Disco Ball” and the Joony-assisted “Lights Off” exemplify Riff’s crossover appeal and musical versatility.

Advertisement

JG Riff kicks off his autobiographical project with a candid track called “Riffy.” This introspective opener addresses social media rumors, his current perspective on life, and his aspirations for the future. The impactful start sets the stage for standout tracks like “Get More” and “Ride Wit Da Drizzy,” which hit even harder within the album’s sequence. “Za Morant,” a play on the name of controversial NBA superstar Ja Morant, allows Riff to express his fondness for cannabis.

This album represents JG Riff’s most cohesive work to date. As he continues to evolve as an artist, he aims to prioritize quality over quantity in his future endeavors. With over 40 million total streams and endorsements from prominent figures in his region, it’s only a matter of time before the “All In” rapper leaves a lasting impression on the global music scene.

Listeners can now press play on Riff across all platforms, courtesy of United Masters.