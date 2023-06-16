Killer Mike’s long-awaited solo album, MICHAEL, has finally arrived, marking his first full-length release since 2012’s critically acclaimed R.A.P. Music. The 14-track masterpiece, executive produced by No ID and distributed by Loma Vista Recordings, boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists, making it a highly anticipated project.

MICHAEL showcases the multifaceted talent of Michael Render, an MC deeply connected to the community that raised him. Drawing inspiration from the various influences shaping his life, the album seamlessly weaves southern rap flows, Sunday church service melodies, and barbershop conversations.

In an exciting reveal, the album’s extensive list of collaborators was unveiled alongside the release of the final single. To pay homage to Mike’s own childhood, the announcement featured a collage of childhood photos of each featured artist, reminiscent of a school yearbook. This creative touch added a personal and nostalgic touch to the album, amplifying the anticipation among fans.

Among the star-studded features on MICHAEL are Future, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, Andre 3000, 6LACK, EL-P, Blxst, and Eryn Allen Kane, among others. With such an incredible ensemble, the album promises to be a sonic journey through Killer Mike’s remarkable career and artistic growth.

Fans and critics alike are eagerly diving into MICHAEL, eager to experience the lyrical prowess and thought-provoking storytelling that Killer Mike is known for. This album is poised to solidify his position as one of our most influential and revered MCs, leaving a lasting impact on the hip-hop landscape.