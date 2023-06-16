Mya’s hit song, ‘Best of Me, Part 2” featuring Jay-Z, is a classic record. The video was iconic as well with both artists wearing matching University of North Carolina jerseys. Twenty years later, the 43-year-old singer has many fans reminiscing.

Mya recently took over social media with a video of her wearing an updated version of the UNC jersey dress. The video caused fans to go crazy on social media, even taking shots at Duke University. The D.C. native wore the jersey dress during her tour stop in North Carolina. Currently, Mya is on the R&B Music Experience Tour along with Monica, Bobby Brown, and Tevin Campbell.

Besides paying homage to her twenty-year-old hit, the Fear of Flying singer also celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Mya. One of her greatest hits, “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqo, is on this album. Interscope also celebrated Mya’s 25th by releasing a deluxe version of the album, including six tracks that weren’t available on streaming services before. Mya’s last album was T.K.O. (The Knock out) released in 2018, but she has been releasing singles.

Advertisement

Her latest single, “Sex Machine,” dropped in September of 2022.