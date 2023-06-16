PUMA Hoops is set to make a splash in the basketball shoe market with its latest release, the All-Pro NITRO. This cutting-edge basketball silhouette pays tribute to PUMA Hoops athlete Scoot Henderson and draws inspiration from his determination on the court and his roots in Marietta, Georgia.

The debut colorway of the All-Pro NITRO, known as the Scoot Henderson PE, captures the essence of long nights spent honing his skills, the vibrant atmosphere of a 24-hour diner, and Scoot’s personal mantra, O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate. The signature checkers found on the back of the shoe are a nod to Scoot’s favorite hometown diner, and his mantra is boldly displayed in script lettering.

Beyond its eye-catching design, the All-Pro NITRO incorporates advanced PUMA basketball technology for exceptional performance on the court. The shoe features a dual-layered NITRO™ foam midsole that combines a soft inner layer for cushioning and responsiveness with a firm outer layer for targeted lateral stability during dynamic movements. The silhouette also boasts a specially engineered knit upper with multi-zoned materials, delivering precise support and a breathable yet secure fit. Additionally, a cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot enhances lateral stability.

Alongside the All-Pro NITRO Scoot Henderson PE, PUMA is releasing a collection of apparel items that include a jersey, tee, zip-up, shorts, and sweatpants. These pieces showcase Scoot Henderson’s signature graphics and prints, allowing fans to rock his unique style on and off the court.

Basketball enthusiasts can get their hands on the All-Pro NITRO Scoot Henderson PE starting from June 22nd. The shoe will be available for $140 through various channels, including PUMA’s official website, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and select retailers such as Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports. Prepare to elevate your game with PUMA’s latest basketball innovation and experience the spirit of Scoot Henderson’s unstoppable drive.