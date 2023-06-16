Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis has passed away. He was 28 years old and celebrated his birthday on June 5.

PEOPLE noted Ray’s brother, Raysaan Lewis, sharing news about his brother on Instagram.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊 💫,” Rahsaan wrote. “A true angel. I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting.”

“I don’t and I won’t ever have the words man, ’cause this pain right here…” he said. “I love you, I love you, I love you 💫 ❤️.”

Lewis III recently played for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League and played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers.

There are currently no details of Ray Lewis III’s death.