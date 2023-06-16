French Montana’s documentary is set for the annual Tribeca Film Festival. This is a special moment for the Bronx artist and a legendary actor is going to make it a memorable achievement. Robert DeNiro is set to present the film, “For Khakija”, at this week’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

”For Khakija” is executive produced by Diddy and Drake while Mandon Lovett is the director. The documentary will track the French and his family’s journey from Morrocco to the United States as well as his own path to Hip Hop. Recently, the “Shot Caller” rapper was on Sirius XM discussing legends in rap such as The Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun, and 2Pac. French Montana admits The All Eyez on Me rapper was a big influence on him before he migrated to America.

”I was listening to that when I didn’t even know English. I was listening to it in Africa. It was the first album I ever bought. I felt his pain, his passion, I felt his comeback, and I didn’t even understand English. I felt it was that powerful, and it was that spiritual, and it was bigger than music. That’s when I felt that, you know, music is the only language that everybody speaks in the world.”

More details of his relationship with Hip Hop will be revealed in the documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. DeNiro started the prestigious film festival in 2001 to revive the spirit around the film industry after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The New York Tribeca Film Festival runs from June 7th-June 18th in Manhattan. The Goodfellas actor will present ”For Khakija” on June 16th. What a time for French Montana.