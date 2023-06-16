Michael Jordan’s game-worn “Flu Game” Jordan 12s have been sold for over $1 million.

According to ESPN, the sneakers worn in the epic 1997 NBA Finals Game 5 against the Utah Jazz sold for a record $1.38 million during an auction hosted by collectibles marketplace Goldin.

Wearing the sneakers, Jordan dropped 38 points, 7 rebounds, and five assists before he was helped off the floor by teammate Scottie Pippen in one of the most iconic scenes in the history of the NBA. The shoes were owned by Utah Jazz ballboy Preston Truman, who Jordan took a liking to during the series due to receiving apple sauce from the boy before games. Truman would consign the shoes with Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013, selling for $104,765.

The appreciation rose 1,200% but fell short of the $2.238 million that the “Playoff” Air Jordan 13 sold for in April.