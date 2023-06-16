To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their remarkable 2003 NBA Finals run, the Brooklyn Nets have introduced a captivating podcast series titled Something to Prove. The five-episode podcast, hosted by renowned former team broadcaster and basketball icon Bill Raftery, delves into the untold stories behind the Nets’ 2002 and 2003 NBA Eastern Conference championships and NBA Finals appearances.

In this captivating series, fans will get an insider’s perspective on the Nets’ memorable campaigns of 2002 and 2003. The podcast features in-depth commentary from Raftery and fellow esteemed broadcasters Ian Eagle, Chris Carrino, and Tim Capstraw. In addition, listeners will be privileged to hear from legendary members of those iconic Nets teams, including Jason Kidd, Kerry Kittles, and Jason Collins.

“This podcast series is a must-listen for both Nets fans and the biggest NBA fans everywhere,” said Raftery. “The 2002 and 2003 Nets teams were filled with unique stories and personalities that come through in this series. Fans get a look behind the curtain from the superstars on the teams and the broadcasters who narrated the major moments they will remember forever. It’s a hit!”

Advertisement

The Something to Prove podcast goes beyond the surface and provides unique insights into how the teams were constructed and how they came together on the court. General Manager Rod Thorn and assistant coach Mike O’Koren contribute their valuable perspectives, offering fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Nets’ strategic planning and the intricate dynamics that played a role in their success.

By sharing these fascinating stories and first-hand accounts, the Brooklyn Nets aim to transport fans back to the electrifying moments of the 2002 and 2003 seasons. Whether you vividly remember those exhilarating playoff battles or are curious to learn about the team’s journey to the NBA Finals, the Something to Prove podcast will captivate basketball enthusiasts and Nets fans alike.

The Something to Prove podcast will be released each Thursday though July 13 on each major podcast platform.