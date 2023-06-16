Conor McGregor is under investigation for allegedly raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell sent a letter to McGregor, the NBA, and Miami HEAT, stating the alleged sexual assault occurred after the Nuggets won 108-95 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

TMZ Sports states the Miami PD is still researching the incident and have been since Sunday.

The sexual assault occurred during the same game, which McGregor served as a part of the halftime entertainment. According to the letter, the woman was separated from her friend by NBA and HEAT security and directed to a bathroom where McGregor and his security guard were inside.

Mitchell states, “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” The woman stated she had to use the bathroom, getting McGregor off of her after a forced kiss, but he then went on to force oral sex. Following that, McGregor allegedly pinned the woman on a wall in an attempt to sodomize her.

The woman elbowed McGregor and escaped but left her purse behind, leading to a negotiation with security to get it back. She would report the incident to local authorities on Sunday. The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, HEAT, and McGregor.

Representatives for the UFC star stated McGregor “will not be intimdated” and the allegations are false. The HEAT and NBA state they are gathering information on their own.