Ja Morant is suspended by the NBA for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. The suspension is said to have conditions for his return to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

The suspension will come with conditions for his return, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/m5aXEpCXrS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

Before the announcement, Ja Morant’s team issued a statement. His team is floating the message that the gun he was seen with on Instagram Live was a toy.

The report came on The Breakfast Club, stating Morant‘s team in Memphis had owned up to the weapon belonging to a relative in the car, but it wasn’t real. The belief is Morant’s suspension would be 30 games.

The gun in Ja Morant’s recent IG Live is allegedly a toy gun, per @breakfastclubam 🤔



“Adam Silver is still going through with the suspension, looking like it should be 30 games even though the [NBA] knows it was a toy gun.”pic.twitter.com/lnUHjJQQdO — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) June 6, 2023

Ja Morant is on a self-imposed social media break, but Internet monitors have noticed a change in his social profile. According to The Blast, Morant has unfollowed his childhood friend on Instagram after the second Instagram Live gun flash.

The childhood friend is Davonte Pack, the person on IG live who caught Mroant with a gun in the background. Pack would attempt to drop the camera and hide when Morant flashed the weapon.

In addition to unfollowing Pack, Morant also no longer follows the MBNO clothing brand. MBNO was owned by Pack and stands for My Brothers, No Others.