Victoria Monét opts for a bit of 2000s flavor in delivering her new single “On My Mama.” The new release is the latest tease of Monét’s forthcoming sophomore album, Jaguar II.

The single brings in Chalie Boy’s “I Look Good” for a blend of baddie energy delivered through energetic horns, energetic bass and a thumpin 808s.

“On My Mama is the soundtrack to positive affirmations!” says Monét. “Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good, you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true – you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

