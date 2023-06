After winning the NBA Finals it seemed Nikola Jokic had no greater interest than going home. In a viral press conference, Jokic was shocked that the parade date would stall him from going home to his horses. At the actual parade, Jokic was singing a different tune.

“You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade, but I fucking want to stay on parade. This is the best,” Jokic said. “This is amazing.”

"You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade, but I f–king want to stay on parade. This is the best." -Jokić 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/6G1kxqYDFH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2023

Additional Jokic moments are below.

Advertisement

"You guys know he stat pads right? You guys know he didn't win a 3rd in a row MVP because the voters didn't want to vote for him."



Nuggets coach Michael Malone taking some shots at media members who didn't vote for Nikola Jokic 👀pic.twitter.com/GQK0AQ55ew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

"We love you Denver, this one is for you!"



Nikola Jokic rallies Nuggets fans with his speech at the championship parade! #bRINGItIn



Watch on NBA TV and the NBA App: https://t.co/Y9eOWIeBoi pic.twitter.com/kLM5V69EnT — NBA (@NBA) June 15, 2023

Jamal Murray intros Nikola Jokic: "I'm going to bring out the two-time MVP, Finals MVP, Western Conference MVP, the league MVP, Nikola Jokic." pic.twitter.com/Xi25LusARi — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 15, 2023

Jokic and his daughter celebrating at the Nuggets championship parade ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JqL4Vupmwi — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2023