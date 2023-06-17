Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris’ Apology: ‘God Always Forgives Me and I Can I Always Forgive Others’

Sukihana has replied to YK Osiris’ apology and is offering “grace and forgiveness.” After the public event, YK Osiris shared the message on Instagram.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior.”

He added, “I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

Sukihana hit Instagram and revealed that she has chosen to forgive YK Osiris after he apologized publicly and in private, adding, “God always forgives me and I can always forgive others.”

Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris Apology

& Says She Has Boundaries Regardless Of Her Lyrics/content 🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/IpPDmaVlP3 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) June 16, 2023

In a clip that hit online, Osiris hovers over Sukihana, placing his hands on her shoulders. Already seemingly uncomfortable, Osiris then leans in and forces a kiss on her. Sukihana could dodge the first attempt and yell before he kisses her the second time.

He would then laugh with nearby friends, and Sukihana appears to remain a level of discomfort.

Sukihana tweeted after the incident. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

In a second tweet, she wrote: “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself”

TMZ notes YK Osiris and Sukihana did not know each other at all before the incident.