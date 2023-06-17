It appears we can add SZA to Travis Scott’s forthcoming Utopia album. In an image online, SZA’s security is spotted with a Utopia briefcase handcuffed to his arm, just like Scott’s was. SZA’s guard is positioned outside of her SOS Tour dressing room.

The two have impressive chemistry together as they teamed together for “Love Galore” on the CTRL album and “Open Arms” on the recently released SOS.

Complex also has confirmed the two have been working on new music together.

In addition to SZA, Bad Bunny and Travis Scott linked up. Two of the biggest stars walking the planet have teamed for a single, and La Flame teased the track while at a club in Monaco.

Travis Scott is continuing to get fans ready for Utopia. Over the weekend, Scott was spotted in France working on a new music video.

Scott recently appeared in PINUP Magazine, where he detailed the visions behind his album.

“Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind,” Travis Scott said. “But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve Utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.

“With every album I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that Utopia is real.”