Grammy® Award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri and rapper Curren$y have dropped a captivating new music video for their single “Essence Fest,” featured on their collaborative EP, For Motivational Use Only.


The cinematic visual, directed by Rick Nyce, takes viewers on a tour of Downtown New Orleans, showcasing the vibrant lifestyle of the rap moguls. With stunning shots of exotic low-riders, popping champagne bottles, courtside basketball seats, and exciting cameos, the video brings the track to life, immersing audiences in a typical day for Dupri and Curren$y.

You can see the video below.

