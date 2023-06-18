In celebration of Juneteenth, Famous Amos’s Ingredients for Success initiative highlights the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses while honoring the holiday’s significance. Recognizing the need for genuine interest and understanding, Famous Amos has awarded $300,000 in capital to six exceptional Black-owned brands that empower their customers and communities.

One of the notable businesses is MeLisa Chanele LLC., a talent management and marketing agency that revolutionizes the creative management experience for Black artists. Their innovative approach aims to refine and elevate the careers of talented individuals. Another noteworthy venture is the Black Girl MATHgic™ (BGM) Box, a groundbreaking monthly subscription service designed to enhance math confidence and alleviate anxiety for girls in 3rd to 8th grade.

Vontélle, another grant recipient, fills the demand for vibrant, luxury eyewear inspired by the African, Caribbean, and Latin diaspora. Their meticulously crafted products celebrate diverse cultural heritage. Podpal, a podcasting and software development company, assists podcast teams in planning, publishing, and promoting their shows seamlessly, offering support without the stress and clutter.

Forty Acres Fresh Market, a Black woman-owned social impact grocer, plays a vital role in increasing fresh food access, nutrition education, and job opportunities in underserved Chicago neighborhoods. Their commitment to addressing food deserts is commendable. Sunnyside Legal, a Houston-based legal clinic, provides exceptional legal services to residents of Sunnyside and the surrounding area at affordable rates, ensuring access to justice for all.

Famous Amos’s Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative aims to advance racial equity and support Black entrepreneurs. They have awarded these six businesses with capital to fuel their growth and impact as part of their commitment. The grant program’s third cycle is currently open for eligible entrepreneurs, providing an opportunity for further support until June 25.

On this Juneteenth, let us embrace the spirit of empowerment and progress by amplifying and uplifting Black-owned businesses that contribute to our communities’ economic and social fabric.