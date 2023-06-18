For two month conflicting reports have announced actor Jamie Foxx was admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed medical condition. This week the premier for Jamie’s new movie ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ went on without an appearance or video from the actor.

ETonline reports:

Jamie Foxx’s colleagues in his new film, They Cloned Tyrone, are adding their voices to the chorus of well-wishers and supporters sending their love amid his health battle.

Foxx stars in the new Netflix sci-fi dramedy, but was unable to attend the premiere on Wednesday, at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, as he’s recovering from a medical complication he suffered back in April.

Foxx’s co-star, John Boyega, spoke with ET on the red carpet and admitted that he missed seeing the star get to enjoy the film’s big debut screening.

“I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” Boyega shared.

Boyega said he hasn’t had a chance to actually connect with Foxx yet, but added, “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!”

Foxx, whose hospitalization in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition first surfaced on April 12, has been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he is recovering.

His new project, They Cloned Tyrone, debuts July 21 on Netflix.