Kylie Jenner is being sued for failing to pay models for Kylie Cosmetics in a timely fashion. Model, Sasha Palma, has filed a $120,000 lawsuit against Kylie Cosmetics, claiming the business delayed her payment for two photoshoots she did for them in 2020 by more than a month.

Palma alleged in the legal documents reviewed by TMZ that she was supposed to get a $2,000 paycheck for the first job by early July since it only took a day, and the final images were publicized in June.

As for the second photoshoot, she argued that it was done in August 2020 and came with a $2,000 per day charge. However, Kylie’s Cosmetics did not send her the paycheck until more than 30 days after she finished the shoot.

She said that Jenner’s business refused to pay her on time even though they could do so, and for that, they now owe her damages totaling $60,000 each for the two cases where they missed the 30-day deadline.

The Sun reports:

As of Friday, June 16, a representative from Kylie’s team told TMZ that Sasha was in fact paid “before the NET 45 days per her invoice for both shoots,” adding that they “have documentation” to prove it.

Additionally, an inside source close to the makeup mogul has told TMZ that there’s a chance the model’s agent “could have held payment from her,” which would not fall on Kylie.

The informant added that “the same model later asked the company for a letter of recommendation, which Kylie’s brand did not do.”

According to the insider Sasha’s team “tried to get more work for her with Kylie’s company” after the 2020 photo shoots, despite her previous complaints of late payment.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Sasha Palma’s rep for comment but have yet to hear back.