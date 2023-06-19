Cardi B Brings Her Birkin Bag to Hot 107.9 Performance in Atlanta, Performs with 21 Savage and Latto

2023 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash ATL witnessed an unforgettable spectacle as Cardi B took the stage alongside 21 Savage and Latto. Their collaborative performance served as an electrifying kickstart to Summer 2023, igniting a fire of excitement within the crowd.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as Cardi B and 21 Savage captivated the audience with a dynamic rendition of “Bartier Cardi.” The energy soared even higher when Cardi B and Latto joined forces to perform their latest viral sensation, “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

To the audience’s delight, Cardi B made a fashion statement with her mint green Birkin Bag, perfectly complementing her outfit. She addressed the eager spectators, declaring, “If it’s up, then… Put it on the floor again!”

Cardi B’s phenomenal performance at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 surpassed all expectations. The infectious energy, unexpected surprises, and undeniable talent left an indelible mark on everyone in attendance. It was a genuine celebration of music, unity, and the undeniable spirit of Atlanta.