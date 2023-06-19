Numerous reports have confirmed that Timothy Lockhart aka Lil Tuda was shot and killed in the West Side of Chicago. He was only 14 years old.

Tuda allegedly belonged to a street organization called the Dirty Money Gang, which is believed to be a subsidiary of the Gangster Disciples and the Black P Stones.

Tuda an another juvenile were shot multiple times around 4:45pm yesterday (June 18) in a neighborhood known as Fifth City. Both were rushed to John H. Stronger Hospital in critical condition, but Lockhart succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

Lockhart was one of 60 people shot in the Windy City over the weekend. There is currently no motive for the crime and no suspects have been identified.