Houston rapper Big Pokey collapsed on stage this past weekend, resulting in his death. TMZ notes Big Pokey, born Milton Powell, was performing on a stage at a bar in Beaumont, Texas. The video shows Pokey taking in a deep breath, leaning backward, and falling over on the stage.

A woman at the show attempted to help Big Pokey before he was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” his representative wrote. “Big Pokey passed away … He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!'”

Advertisement

Bun B remembered Pokey online. “I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Footage from the performance is available below. Warning, it is graphic.