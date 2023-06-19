Lou Williams, the best sixth man of all time, has announced his retirement from the NBA. The NBA veteran played for 17 years. Lou Will announced his retirement with the help of his daughter in a YouTube video.

Williams won three Sixth Man of the Year awards during his career and scored the most points off the bench in NBA history. Williams only started 122 times across 1,123 games. His point total off the bench is 13,396. Overall he has 15,593 points in his career.

During Lou Williams’s career, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and LA Clippers.

