NBA Youngboy Returns to Instagram: ‘I Won’t Forget Who Said My Name’

NBA Youngboy Returns to Instagram: ‘I Won’t Forget Who Said My Name’

NBA Youngboy returned to Instagram, posing with a cat and delivering a message: “Same color of my cat eyes the last color you gone see when I Swang on yo Bitch ass.”

He added, “I wont forget who said my name.”

In addition, NBA Youngboy is being sued by a St. Louis area woman for injuries sustained during a concert of his in 2019. The woman stated she was thrown off the stage.

Advertisement

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the incident happened at The Ambassador in St. Louis. Cayden Rutherford got on stage, where she was thrown off onto the concrete floor and a broken cable.

Injuries for Rutherford include a concussion and injuries to her neck, back, and ankle. In addition, she states she still has physical pain and mental anguish in her everyday life.

The lawsuit argues that NBA Youngboy has a history of fighting with fans at shows, citing incidents in Minnesota, Virginia, and South Carolina. The lawsuit also names The Ambassador, the concert promoter Major Entertainment LLC and security company Elite Security, Protection & Services LLC.

Rutherford is seeking monetary damages.