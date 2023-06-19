Following his 25-game suspension, Nike released a statement supporting Ja Morant. The statement came minutes after Silver’s decision, offering support during his forthcoming suspension.

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being,” Nike said. “We will continue to support him on and off the court.”

The NBA Players Association is speaking out against the length of the suspension received by Ja Morant.

Ja Morant is suspended by the NBA for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. The suspension is said to have conditions for his return to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

The suspension will come with conditions for his return, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/m5aXEpCXrS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

As part of the suspension, Morant cannot participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games. Morant will lose just over $300,000 per game. He will need to complete a league-created program before he can return.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light,” NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement. “As to the discipline imposed … we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons, including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league.”

In a statement, the NBA said Morant “wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded … despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.”

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant said in a statement issued Friday. “I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.

“I’m spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I’m also going to be training so that I’m ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I’m so sorry I won’t be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you.”

Ja Morant is on a self-imposed social media break, but Internet monitors have noticed a change in his social profile. According to The Blast, Morant has unfollowed his childhood friend on Instagram after the second Instagram Live gun flash.

The childhood friend is Davonte Pack, the person on IG live who caught Mroant with a gun in the background. Pack would attempt to drop the camera and hide when Morant flashed the weapon.

In addition to unfollowing Pack, Morant also no longer follows the MBNO clothing brand. MBNO was owned by Pack and stands for My Brothers, No Others.