Offset and Quavo Pen IG Messages to Takeoff in Honor of His Birthday

This past Sunday (June 18) would have been the 29th birthday of Takeoff. Remembering their late group and family member, Offset and Quavo hit Instagram to celebrate rocket man.

“Happy birthday rocket man,” Offset wrote. “The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.”

“Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!!” Quavo wrote. “BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 nigga.”

Another post online showed Offset and Quavo together at an event celebrating Takeoff’s life.

Offset and Quavo seen together today for Takeoff’s birthday pic.twitter.com/Rhe5PPgxJ5 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 19, 2023