Quincy Jones Released in ‘Great Spirits’ from Hospital After Being Treated for Medical Emergency

Quincy Jones Released in ‘Great Spirits’ from Hospital After Being Treated for Medical Emergency

Prayers go out to Quincy Jones as he recovers from a bad reaction to food. TMZ notes Jones called paramedics to his L.A. home on Saturday to get transported to a hospital to be checked out.

An update states he was cleared by medical professionals and released to home. Representatives for Jones stated he never lost consciousness and was in “great spirits” through the entire ordeal.

Quincy Jones Suffers Medical Emergency, Transported to Hospital https://t.co/HSUcc5mSfK — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2023

Last year, Quincy Jones made his arrival to TikTok

Advertisement

In addition to announcing the creation of his TikTok account, Jones also posts his first-ever video on the service, which features inspirational advice. The channel will include exclusive video content, motivational speeches, and a rundown of timeless works from Jones’ illustrious production library.

The TikTok audience has already embraced Quincy Jones’ work, utilizing classic songs like Michael Jackson’s “Bad” (1.4M+ total creations) and “Billie Jean” (281K+ creations), as well as Jones’ 1962 song “Soul Bossa Nova” (13K+ creations), which was famously featured in the Austin Powers movies.

You can see Quincy Jones’s first TikTok message below.