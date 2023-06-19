The NBA will always have a big three. The new one is in Phoenix, bringing Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards to team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The Wizards and Suns completed a trade that swapped Bradley Beal for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, several second-round picks, and picks swaps.

“This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through, and [Wizards owner] Ted Leonsis and [Wizards president] Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen,” Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told ESPN. “From the day that Ted drafted Brad he has been by our side along with [former general managers] Ernie Grunfeld and Tommy Sheppard. They’ve always had Brad’s back in every way and now we have experienced the exact same thing with Ted and Michael Winger. We are extremely grateful.”

Beal has a career average of 22.1 points and 4.3 assists. The Suns now have $163 million in salary committed to their big three and center Deandre Ayton.