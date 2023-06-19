DaBaby is back getting bars off. Appearing in a video from a Circle K gas station, DaBaby raps over JAY-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” in a freestyle. In the video, DaBaby rips off his beater and stamped himself as the best rapper after his blitz of a flow. You can hear it from DaBaby below.

Earlier this month, the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper returned with his newest music video for “SELLIN CRACK,” featuring the one and only Offset. Clocking in at five minutes and 40 seconds, the video is inspired by the classic 1991 film New Jack City, which starred Wesley Snipes, Mario Van Peebles, Ice-T, Chris Rock, and more.

Directed by DaBaby and frequent collaborator Reel Goats, “SELLIN CRACK” sees both DaBaby and Migos decked out in swaggy, old-school outfits as they’re seen delivering their own versions of the iconic Nino Brown character. Not only do they bring the song to life, but they recreate timeless scenes from the movie.

Advertisement

Special guests are seen throughout the music video, including D’Aydrian Harding, Kane Kongg and Samaria Stewart. The song itself is produced by Charlie Heat, following the success of DaBaby’s previous standout visual for “SHAKE SUMN,” which is currently at 3.6 million views in just two weeks. “SHAKE SUMN” serves as the go-to twerk anthem for this upcoming summer.

Both tracks come from DaBaby’s most recent three-track bundle, CALL DA FIREMAN, released at the top of May.