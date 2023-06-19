This week, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle in the world, Red Bull Batalla, announces the full list of its 2023 U.S. qualifiers, a group of 48 of the country’s most dynamic lyricists who have been selected to battle it out in this year’s competitions. Now in its fifth season in the U.S., Red Bull Batalla will host 3 qualifier events this summer—in Los Angeles, Houston and Miami—as well as the U.S. National Final in Dallas on November 11. The U.S. champion, as well as champions from other Spanish-speaking countries in South America and Europe, will then compete in the Red Bull Batalla World Finals, coming to Colombia for the second time in December.

Red Bull Batalla has selected the top Spanish-language freestyle MCs from every pocket of the U.S. to compete for glory this summer. Rappers who made the cut for 2023 include past Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Champions Yartzi (‘19 and ‘20) and Reverse (‘21), while the reigning 2022 U.S. champ, Oner, will receive an automatic bid to the Colombia World Final to compete alongside this year’s champ. Other notable names in the qualifier field include the return of San Diego’s own Santa Mykah, the first female qualifier in the U.S., as well as on-the-rise newcomers Zeu (El Salvador), Crown (Orlando) and Lies (Houston). Fans will also recognize battle veterans such as Boss, OG Frases and former World Champion Link_One in the mix. A full list of qualifiers can be found below.

The qualifier phase will pit these ferocious freestyle talents in 1v1 battles taking place across qualifier events in Los Angeles on July 15, Houston on August 12, and Miami on August 26. MCs will go round-for-round showcasing their most impressive bars in hopes of advancing to the next round and ultimately securing one of the top slots at their qualifier, allowing them the chance to move on and compete in the U.S. Final to chase the 2023 National Champion title in Dallas on November 11.

Advertisement

uly 15 – Red Bull Batalla Los Angeles Qualifier

Venue :Don Quixote

:Don Quixote Hosts :Luigi Zomber & Racso White Lion

:Luigi Zomber & Racso White Lion Judges :RioLoz (Coast Contra), Lobo Estepario, Chester

:RioLoz (Coast Contra), Lobo Estepario, Chester DJ :Solares

:Solares Tickets: https://RedBullBatallaLA.eventbrite.com

COMPETING MCs

August 12 – Red Bull Batalla Houston Qualifier

Venue : Metropolis

: Metropolis Host : Fluffy the Host & Racso White Lion

: Fluffy the Host & Racso White Lion Judges : Barba, Lobo Estepario, Chester

: Barba, Lobo Estepario, Chester DJ : DJ Lobo

: DJ Lobo Tickets: http://BatallaHTX.Eventbrite.com

COMPETING MCs

August 26 – Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier

Venue : Skatebird

: Skatebird Host : Sonja La Makina & Racso White Lion

: Sonja La Makina & Racso White Lion Judges : Snow, Lobo Estepario, Chester

: Snow, Lobo Estepario, Chester DJ : DJ Cesar

: DJ Cesar Tickets: https://RedBullBatallaMiami.eventbrite.com

COMPETING MCs